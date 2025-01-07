Jon Connor’s “Food For Soul” Is A Great Way To Start 2025

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jon Connor has come a long way. He’s now betting on himself.

Jon Connor’s sixth studio album, Food for the Soul, is a testament to his enduring artistry and thoughtful lyricism, reflecting two decades of dedication to Hip-Hop. The Flint, Michigan emcee delivers a project steeped in optimism, resilience, and introspection. Tracks like “We’re Gonna Be Okay” set a soulful, uplifting tone, while cuts such as “413” and “I’m Tryin’” underscore his determination and perseverance. Collaborations with artists like Daylyt, Termanology and Dizzy Write add layers of depth.

Food for the Soul solidifies Jon Connor’s place as a thoughtful, impactful voice in Hip-Hop, offering a project that encourages growth and dreaming while awake.

The full album is available on connorculture.com.