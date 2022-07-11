Jonnyfenn Is Gearing Up For Two New Albums

It is Jonnyfenn’s goal to make music that helps people. Through his music, he aims to inspire his fans to never give up on themselves.

Known to his fans as Jonnyfenn, Jonathan Fenwick is an independent artist from Torrington, Connecticut. In his early years, his mother would often play 1980s Broadway musicals in the house, which introduced him to music. This constant exposure to timeless songs shaped the artist he is today. As a writer and rapper, Jonnyfenn began making music in his hometown. As soon as he realized rapping wasn’t for him, he started singing instead and was taken more seriously as a result.

Things started changing for Jonnyfenn when he got his own beat pad at 18 years old. With the help of better artists and musicians, he was able to move into bigger studios and come into his own music. As an artist, producer, and sound engineer, Jonnyfenn has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. Having relocated to Los Angeles, he hopes to be surrounded by people who can help him succeed.

It is Jonnyfenn’s goal to make music that helps people. Through his music, he aims to inspire his fans to never give up on themselves. Whenever you feel alone or are contemplating giving up, he wants everyone to know that tons of people out there are experiencing the same thing. Having faced his own challenges in the industry, Jonnyfenn speaks from the heart with this message. When he first began, his biggest struggle was being taken seriously as an artist.

As soon as he turned 21, he moved to Los Angeles and met people who shared his goals. It’s been a busy few months for Jonnyfenn as he is releasing two albums very soon. The first is called U.G.L.Y. It stands for “You Gotta Love Yourself”. A second album is titled “WOW.” Both albums were produced, mixed, and mastered by Jonnyfenn. This music is very different and a combination of a lot of inspiration including R&B, Kanye, Kid Cudi, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole. The tracks above will be released soon and are a must-listen. Keep up to date with Jonnyfenn on Instagram and you can find his music on Spotify.