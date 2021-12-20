Josh Kilby Debuts ‘Yo Mama’

Nashville, Tennessee-based creative Josh Kilby has found success in the field of real estate, becoming one of the highest-rated agents in his area. Kilby has always had a huge passion for music and decided it was time to release some of his own. The artist made his debut on all major streaming platforms early this year […]

‘Yo Mama’ showcases Kilby’s hip hop influence, boasting a head-bobbing boom-bap instrumental, the bar for bar lyrics, and interesting flows. Kilby has gone on to release more tracks and stated that he enjoys showing others the type of music he’s all about.

