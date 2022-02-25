Josh Scott Music is Becoming Country Music Royalty

Anybody who is fond of country music will naturally gravitate towards Josh Scott Music. He creates good ole country music that has been lost over the past few years. Josh Scott Music finds the inspiration for his music from his past trials and tribulations, as well as the legends he grew up listening to like Ray Herndon, Travis Tritt, George Strait, and Waylon. Ray Herndon has actually been a massive part of Josh Scott Music’s success. Upon hearing him live Ray Herndon took Josh Scott Music under his wing and has been a friend/mentor to him ever since. Ray is actively hands-on with Josh Scott Music and does a significant amount of his production work.

So far in 2022 alone, Josh Scott Music has amassed over 2 million streams on Spotify alone. He has been diligently in the studio since his return to music in 2020 and plans to have a major year. He is currently working on 8 new songs which he intends on releasing in the next 3-4 months. This new music will give Josh Scott Music fans a deeper look into his life and touch upon some current even we are all facing today. When Josh Scott Music is not working on his music, he is an active father in his kids’ lives. Right now, he is coaching his daughter’s high school basketball team which brings great joy to his heart.

As Josh Scott Music continues to strive towards the pinnacle of his musical career, he aspires of working with Travis Tritt and Cody Jinx. He feels his style of music would complement theirs beautifully, creating timeless country music.

If you would like to check out this rising country music star you can listen to his music on Spotify, and be sure to check out his Instagram regarding new announcements surrounding his music.