Joyner Lucas Returns with ‘Evolution EP’ Featuring Game, Rick Ross and Ashanti

(AllHipHop Music)
Two time GRAMMY Award-nominated rapper Joyner Lucas has announced the premiere of his eagerly awaited new EP titled Evolution. The project is now available at all DSPs and streaming services via the Worcester, MA-based artist’s own Twenty Nine Music Group label and is heralded by a dramatic official music video for the song, “Snitch,” directed by Lucas and longtime collaborator Ben Proulx and streaming now at YouTube.
“Evolution is the art of growing and changing,” says Lucas. “Most people never evolve. This is me using music as my therapy to speak on things that kept me in a dark place. It allowed me to open up about who Joyner Lucas is and why. Being able to open up about things I used harbor inside has allowed me to grow as a person and evolve. Hopefully it inspires others to do the same.”
Evolution is the follow up to Joyner Lucas’ acclaimed album, ADHD that featured highlights from such icons as The Game, Rick Ross, Iyla, and Elijah James as well as production by studio luminaries like Leo Son, Mr. Carmack, Tom Misch, & Jordan Rakei, Boi1da & Jahaan Sweet, Chris Ballard, Juicebox Slim, DillyGotItBumpin, Cameone, Curtis Crump Jr, Samarei, & Hug Alessandro, Nick Papz, Yung Talent, & Koda, DMac & BJ Beatz, Kyle & Superstaar, and Donato. The project was first revealed this Summer with the visual arrival of “Fall Slowly ft. Ashanti,” a sultry, sexy video where speculation of their relationship hit the online tabloids like a firestorm.
A dedicated philanthropist, innovator, and entrepreneur, Joyner Lucas created both ADHD and EVOLUTION entirely on the groundbreaking artists platform, Tully. Founded with manager/technology entrepreneur Dhruv Joshi, the Tully App puts the power of production, promotion, and distribution into the hands of the creators themselves, enabling the artist and their teams to better utilize digital tools while streamlining invention and the collaborative process.