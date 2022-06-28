JU Ashley’s “Private Jet” featuring Mr. CSA2k

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

With production from talented beatmaker, 33Boomin, you will not be disappointed with this record at all.

Talladega, Alabama’s very own Indie Gospel Rap Recording Artist, JU Ashley teams up with (Tastemaker, Recording Artist & Producer) Terrell “Mr. CSA2k” Varnes to show the rap music world that the Church Has Something To Say!

Please don’t sleep on this new single from Alabama’s very own, JU Ashley, titled “Private Jet”.

This crafty body of musical work bridges the gap between the church narratives and the street’s terminology. JU gives his audience an edgy but story-like flow that paints this picture of a man that is moving up a level in life.

He also outlines how some people will try to block, hate on, or stop your life’s blessings when trying to elevate in growth and career. His wordplay is very unique and his delivery has a style of its own; which sets him apart from others and puts him in his own lane. JU brings in Terrell “Mr. CSA2k” Varnes on the hook to give that melodic flavor, so both approaches can create a collaborative sound that speaks to both the church and the streets.

JU Ashley is definitely an artist to look out for, as he takes his musical leap of faith up under the C.S.A. Music Group umbrella. JU Ashley's single "Private Jet" featuring Mr. CSA2k is available on the following links:

YouTube:

Spotify:

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/private-jet/1625667829?i=1625668127

Pandora:https://pandora.app.link/4L2rlMUpdrb

JU Ashley’s Social Media Handles:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/juashleythepastor/

Twitter:https://twitter.com/TruJUAshley

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gatafamily