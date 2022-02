Juice WRLD’s estate has preserved his music and they continue to give fans more music consistently just like Juice would have wanted.

If there’s one thing that Juice WRLD did, it’s go hard. As you can hear in this song he struggled with substance abuse so sad that he’s not here anymore. Thankfully his estate has preserved his music and they continue to give fans more music to continue his legacy like this aptly titled joint, “Go Hard 2.0.” It goes without mention that Steve Cannon animated visual is crazy. RIP Juice WRLD.