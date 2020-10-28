Jurassic 5’s Challi 2na Drops ‘Keep Goin'”

(AllHipHop Music)
Chali 2na has spent over two decades honing his craft since his the early days as frontman and co-founder of legendary group, Jurassic 5 and Grammy Award-winning Ozomatli. In addition to releasing music as a solo artist, he’s garnered renowned praise as a visual artist across a wide spectrum of canvases.
Having toured the world 10 times over with his 3-piece band known as the House Of Vibe, he’s collaborated with the likes of Raphael Saadiq, Anthony Hamilton, Damian & Stephen Marley, Beenie Man, Mos Def, Talib Kweli, Rusko, Black Eyed Peas, and many more.
In celebration of the 10th anniversary of Chali 2na’s classic album Fish Outta Water, the legendary MC brings forth the latest track from his arsenal to receive a 2020 makeover. Revisiting his inspirational collaboration with international soul veteran Choklate, Chali showcases a brand new version of “Keep Goin’,” reviving the R&B hybrid track with vibrant instrumentation and shape-shifting hip-hop beats into sonorous melodies.
The timeless message shines bright as the veteran rapper speaks on perseverance and hope in the face of challenges, approaching life with a perspective akin to the song’s namesake. Steadfast piano chords and hearty brass provide the foundation for an addictive hook, while Choklate’s silky vocal runs trade off with Chali’s signature baritone delivery for an ultimately laidback, yet uplifting listen.
Speaking on the single, Chali 2na states “The original ‘Keep Goin’’ was written to describe how I felt about my career after my group broke up. ‘Keep Goin’’ 2020 has been rewritten and remixed to cater to all of those people out there who are fighting against this oppressive state that the world’s being forced to partake in. Whether it’s protesters on the frontline or first responders, we see you. We hear you. KEEP GOIN’!!!”
“Keep Goin’” marks the second single from Fish Outta Water to receive a decade anniversary update, following the earlier release of “Controlled Coincidence.”
Both tracks pay homage to Chali’s prolific career and simultaneously bring forward bold lyricism that still rings true in the present day. Chali will round out his 10th anniversary celebration with a cumulative 4-track EP, arriving soon.