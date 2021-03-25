JVCKJ Returns With “Full Court” On His Birthday

(AllHipHop Music)
JVCKJ boasts over 4.4 million followers on Instagram alone… and he’s just getting started.
Formerly as one-half of multi-Platinum selling pop duo Jack & Jack, the recording artist hailing from Omaha, Nebraska now exudes nothing short of good energy and positivity — something we all can appreciate in these crazy times.
Today, JVCKJ returns with his newest single titled “Full Court,” a fun record that makes you want to turn up while chronicling all the motions of life from betrayal to friendships.
With immaculate wordplay and punchlines, JVCKJ reminds the masses that to succeed and win this thing called life, you have to wake your a## up and carry yourself in a profound way.
Being a huge hoop fan himself, JVCK states, “I wanted to be Allen Iverson so bad when I was growing up, I even had a fathead of him on my ceiling, the first thing I saw every day when I woke up. I wanted to combine a record that had an array of basketball references (without overdoing it of course) with a motivational anthem. This is the first record of mine where I really am showing off my true capabilities: flow switch ups, all that.”
With the line “I ain’t taking s### back, full courtin every game,” JVCKJ reminds the listener to stand your ground and be bold.
Talk about a birthday gift to himself, he states there’s no better feeling in the world than releasing music and seeing people’s reactions!