K Chrys ” A Brooklyn Story”

The blazing hot new hit single “Love Me Never” featuring OneRPM label mate Jared Dylan along with “Pedal Work” as recently heard on the radio globally on Sirius XM’s Shade 45 along with New York City ‘s #1 station Power 105.1.

K-Chrys does it again with his new mind-blowing EP titled “A Brooklyn Story” which includes the blazing hot new hit single “Love Me Never” featuring OneRPM label mate Jared Dylan along with “Pedal Work” as recently heard on the radio globally on Sirius XM’s Shade 45 along with New York City ‘s #1 station Power 105.1.

The project also features the hit song “Lost Boyz Anthem” in which he performed on Nick Cannon’s Wildnout season 16 that recently aired on VH1 in April of 2021 . A Brooklyn Story by K Chrys simply has a fresh new feel like no other and it’s definitely a project we’d recommend everyone to stream with the volume all the way up ! So check it out & tell us what you think .



https://onerpm.link/7531240999

@KaceyChrysler