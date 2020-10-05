K Chrys still wildnout with “Pedal Work”

(AllHipHop Music)
We all know Nick Cannon is still working things out with viacom after their recent fall out but K Chrys as seen on 2020’s season 15 of Wildnout is still wildnout with the brand new video “Pedal Work”. The record simply has a hypnotic feel that makes you want to dance and his sound is extremely refreshing .
His lyrical prowess and ability to captivate an audience has definitely been exhibited here as he speaks about putting his self into position and signing major television contracts while rolling in a vintage 1950 classic car throughout New York City . Videographer Trigger has teamed up with K Chrys to deliver undeniable heat so check out this All Hip Hop exclusive.