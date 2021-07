Check out Kam’Geez new video for his song “Racks Coming In.”

Some months ago, Kam’Geez dropped off his buzzing track,”Racks Coming In.” Now, the Boston-based rapper returns with the official music video in collaboration with director M9.

Smoking in-studio and shooting dice with his High-End team, Kam’Geez effortlessly raps about his day-to-day life and offers gems to hustlers over the lush, HoldUpJay-produced instrumentation.

Watch the official “Racks Coming In” visual below, and save the song on your preferred streaming platform here.

