Kamrin Houser Changes His Sound To Pop

Upcoming artist Kamrin Houser has been expanding his sound ever since he began releasing music just a couple of years ago. The artist has never been limited to one genre. Originally known as a hip-hop artist, Houser has more recently been leaning towards his unique pop sound.

Kamrin Houser just dropped ‘Diamonds’, a brand-new single released just before the end of last year. The single has quickly picked up pace, being featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist. Houser has been pushing his brand on TikTok, finding success on the platform as an independent artist.

Houser’s recent decision to step into pop has been paying dividends. The artist explained that ‘Diamonds’ is just a taste of what he’s been cooking up. Make sure to stay up to date with everything Kamrin is doing by clicking the links below.

