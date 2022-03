Some are tired of Kanye because of the inflammatory things he says – they want the “Old Kanye” who isn’t all up in the news. Meanwhile he’s got some pretty dope music that’s selling out arenas and none of that has to do with Pete Davidson, the reason everyone has been hating on Kanye the last week. Oh and there’s the documentary that Netflix bought for 30 million. Kanye is winning despite the smear campaigns that come his way and he seems to be relying on his faith to get him through it all.