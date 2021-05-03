Kapitol P Taps Icewear Vezzo In New Single “Members”

Kapitol P gave the world a taste of his music with the release of his debut single, “Free Em’ All,” featuring his uncle current Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton Jr. — only child of Chairman Fred Hampton in which the featured film Judas and the Black Messiah starring Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeithia Stansfield is based on.

Now, the rising star releases his highly anticipated second single “Members” featuring Detroit’s own Icewear Vezzo and Murf Dilly on all digital platforms. The record is getting a lot of thumbs up and traffic with the release of the music video on YouTube. Kapitol P’s music talks about his 10-year sentence, being released in the middle of a pandemic, street life, time behind bars, living life, along with the many injustices, and struggles black people have gone through fighting for what they believe. Kapitol P is lyrical with a flow unmatched to make him a major stamp in the hip-hop community.

Kapitol P is currently working on his EP, slated to be released this summer. With each release, he proves he’s here to stay and ready to push forward leaving the qualms of his past behind him.

