Kardboard Keys’ SB3 Waun Breaks Out With Melodic Hip-Hop Fusion “Life of the Party”

Rapper and Hip-hop artist, SB3 Waun releases his latest single, ‘Life of the Party‘. Describing himself as an introvert, the song itself explains that he doesn’t want to be the center of attention, but will live in the moment. Recorded entirely by himself, and produced by members of the Kardboard Keys, SB3 Waun has had to learn to get into his zone and let the magic happen. Reminiscent of the late Juice WRLD, who happens to be his biggest inspiration, ‘Life of the Party‘ fuses modern hip-hop and RnB with pop, making this track uniquely SB3 Waun‘s.

“Experiencing my first single drop will be a good feeling and probably one of the most memorable moments in my life.“

Having made music for as long as he can remember, SB3 Waun has always had a strong passion for music. A palette of Melodic, hip hop, pop, and trill music, SB3 has molded his own fusion of popular genres, crafting a track that will kickstart his career and give him his own distinctive sound. Starting off as a SoundCloud rapper, and developing into the artist he is today, SB3 has waited to release his newest release officially, finally deciding to release a track on all major platforms.

Support SB3 Waun on Social Media

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram