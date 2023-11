Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jonny Gold and Karega Bailey have teamed up again for their latest, “Free The God,” an inspirational, banging song.

Karega Bailey and Jonny Gold have once again joined forces to deliver an exceptional collaboration. After their successful release of “Legacy Talk Only” in March 2023, this dynamic duo is back with a fresh single and an accompanying music video titled “Free The God.” Check it out!

