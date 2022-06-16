Karim Lesgoooya Sets The Record Straight 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Karim Lesgoooya is changing the rap game in Syracuse, New York with his own music.

Scaling the heights of success in the music industry is not for the faint-hearted. It needs dedication, patience, persistence, a changed mindset, and hard work. Nobody will bring you success on the table and therefore call for one to get out of their comfort zones and work their way out.

Millennial artists and generation Z are now taking center stage like a storm and colonizing the streets with 21st-century lyrics and beats. Karim Lesgoooya has also not been left out in this big move and revolution that has visited the earth. He is changing the rap game in Syracuse, New York with his own music.

Karim Lesgoooya is about to finish his next project and is scheduled to set a release date for his new 5 track EP titled “Flowers”.

You can connect to him to listen to his music.

https://www.instagram.com/karim.lesgoooya/