Kase1hunnid-“I Luv My Dawgs” Ft. Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross & YD Video

Kase1hunnid joins forces with Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross and YD for an authentic anthem!
(AllHipHop Music)
Miami bred rapper Kase1hunnid has been making waves in the industry since his days being signed to Slip N Slide, where he wrote songs for Trick Daddy and Trina.The dynamic rhyme-slinger projects a veteran cool and unflappability that makes his sordid street tales feel unnervingly realistic.Kase1hunnid’s intense lyrics, and intoxicating delivery defies regional sounds, making him a versatile artist, whose music can travel well beyond his hometown. He delivers hard bars and hard beats.Kase1hunnid grew up in the notorious Liberty City in Miami. Early on he fell to the lure of the streets. In fact, his name “Kase1hunnid” was given to him as a nickname by people in his hood, because he was always catching a case. Kase1hunnid has a knack for weaving together vivid street tales in a way that’s honest, addictive, and entertaining.He is currently pushing his single “I Luv My Dawgs” featuring Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross and YD. The song is an authentic street anthem that resonates with truth and realness. Check out the visual above.