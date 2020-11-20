Kash Doll, Mulatto And Benny The Butcher Go Hard On New Song “Bad Azz”

(AllHipHop Music)
Over a throwback beat from DJ Infamous, Kash Doll tears right into confident and charismatic bars before a hard-hitting hook. Mulatto comes through with a fiery cameo, while Griselda rapper Benny The Butcher delivers a vice-grip verse of his own. “Bad Azz” was written by Hitmaka & London Jae and produced by OG Parker & Smash David.
Kash Doll continues to make waves. Receiving critical acclaim from Vulture and Marie Claire, Essence praised, “If there’s one rapper who can teach us a thing or two about remaining confident, it’s Kash Doll.” Meanwhile, she guested on “Friday Night Cypher” from Big Sean’s chart-dominating Detroit 2 and joined forces with HoodCelebrityy for “So Pretty.”