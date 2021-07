Kawan said “We’ve been in the house for a whole year since covid -19 now and I thought it was a good time to drop this soon as the world opens back up

Connecticut Uprising star Kawan drops off a nice uptempo record called “party” with artist Valentine. Kawan said “We’ve been in the house for a whole year since covid -19 now and I thought it was a good time to drop this soon as the world opens back up. People been waiting to party”. The new project is available to stream on Spotify now. Be sure to follow Kawan Jordan and listen to the project below.

https://ampl.ink/2LeV1

Instagram:TheRealkawan84

Twitter:kawanspit84

Facebook:kawan84

Instagram:ValentineTheArtist

https://ampl.ink/2LeV1a