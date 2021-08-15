Kay Franklin’s Journey To Superstardom

The world of the music industry is one of the toughest markets in the entertainment business, especially with the rise of modern technology. Aspiring musicians can either experience overnight success or the bitter taste of shame and humiliation from the public. Kay Franklin, a rising RnB artist, took the traditional lane instead, using just his sheer will and passion to build a career for himself.

Singer and songwriter Kay Franklins is a cross between sultry R&B and liberation. The West Los Angeles native and grandson of the illustrious John Barnes, who produced for Michael Jackson, Chaka Khan, Quincy Jones. Has spent more than half his life producing and writing records, for both himself and other artists. From Hip-hop to R&B, Trap to Pop, with his most notable penning on, “Rocket Science” for Joyce Wrice, and the recently released “4 The Low” for Problem and Grammy-nominated Wiz Khalifa. Kay considers working with these two incredible artists as the biggest achievement of his career thus far. With 60k monthly organic listeners, this melodic crooner gives an open invitation to the world of Bae Franklin, and it feels like 90’s R&B.

“Rocket Science” has elements of hip-hop, jazz, and pop, which is what propelled Kay Franklin to fame during his earlier days. This collaboration with Joyce Wrice, a singer from Southern California, became a hit on different major music platforms at the time of its release. Since then, Kay has stuck to this type of music, which he considers as a trip down memory lane with RnB music of the 90s.

Kay, since the beginning of his musical journey, wanted his music to speak for itself instead of him having to pitch his music. With his mindset, he was able to write and produce quality songs for himself and for other artists as well. So far, he has over 50,000 monthly listeners on the internet, and he promises to consistently dish out fresh, quality music.

While making a career in music, Kay is also building a strong presence in social media, as he now has over 50,000 Instagram followers. He provides updates about his music through this platform, engaging with his fans and supporters. Kay’s goal for 2021 is to release at least two Extended Plays and as well as grow his fan base even more.

To keep himself inspired and motivated, Kay always spares time for his daughter, who he considers his reason for moving forward. He once signed what he called a bad contract that made him almost give up music for good. However, Kay wanted to give the best life possible to his daughter, so he chose to pick himself up and continue the fight.

Kay is not only hard-working and passionate, but he is also a confessed perfectionist, which sometimes makes him think too much about things. The feedback his music is getting, though, inspired him to just enjoy and trust the process. Kay promises more quality music for his supporters as he continues his journey to becoming a household name in RnB music.