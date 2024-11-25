Kendrick Lamar Makes Swift Return With New “squabble up” Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar has dropped visuals for “squabble up,” a colorful, loaded video for arguably one of the best songs on GNX.

“squabble up” follows as a relentless lyrical onslaught, full of subliminal and overt messages. The name alone says quite a mouthful, but the video clearly bends the genre in a more hypnotic way.

K. Dot’s vision creates a controlled chaos, amplifying his art and power to staggering levels—all for the good of the culture, especially the West Coast.

The video also has several cultural references if you look close.

Here is one reference. How many can you name?