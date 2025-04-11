Kendrick Lamar & SZA Release Sexy Visuals For “Luther”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar and SZA drop “Luther,” a visual showcase of their success and a really sexy offering for the season.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have finally unveiled the sultry visuals for “Luther,” their chart-topping collaboration from Lamar’s unexpected 2024 album, “GNX,” juxtaposing intimate romance with classic soul nostalgia.

Directed by Karena Evans, the visuals for “Luther” blend elegance with subtle storytelling, capturing both Kendrick and SZA in tender moments alongside their respective love interests. The video artfully concludes by paying homage to Cheryl Lynn and Luther Vandross, whose soulful original “If This World Were Mine” gently fades in, reminding viewers of the enduring legacy embedded within Lamar and SZA’s####.

Lamar dropped “GNX” unexpectedly in November, silencing persistent whispers of an impending release. The album swiftly conquered the Billboard 200 chart, becoming Kendrick’s fifth consecutive project to debut at number one—a testament to his unfaltering grip on Hip-Hop’s throne. All 12 tracks off the surprise album debuted simultaneously on Billboard’s Hot 100, with five making prominent placements. Last month, “GNX” reclaimed its crown, marking its third non-consecutive week as the nation’s top album.

Initially debuting at number three on the Billboard Hot 100, “Luther” momentarily dipped in the charts but rocketed back, capturing the coveted No. 1 position after Kendrick and SZA electrified audiences at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The track has since solidified its dominance, holding the number one spot for an impressive seven-week run.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are now preparing to ignite stages nationwide with their anticipated “Grand National” joint tour. Set to kick off on April 19 in Minneapolis, the tour promises electrifying performances in major cities, including Atlanta, East Rutherford, and Los Angeles, before closing out dramatically at Northwest Stadium in Washington, DC, on June 18.

The visual release of “Luther” not only reinforces Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s chemistry but serves as a compelling appetizer for their live performances, ensuring the buzz surrounding their collaborative genius remains at a fever pitch.

Enjoy the original while you’re at it.