Kendrick Lamar, Nas, J. Cole, Pusha-T And More On Sol Messiah’s Incredible Remix Tape

Underground super producer Sol Messiah drops one of the best re-mixtapes of the year with Kendrick Lamar,21 Savage, Nas, Tyler, The Creator, Benny the Butcher and more on it.

Sol Messiah is one of the most talented, although heavily underrated, rappers in the game right now. With the landscape of Hip-Hop rapidly changed to included more thoughtful, underground sentiments, it is a perfect time for his new offering. “Sol Messiah Did The Beat” is the latest digital mixtape that offered over 20 remixed of current songs. In many instances, the Atlanta-based producer improves on the original songs and, at other times, he creates a whole new work. The mixtape is not yet readily available, but it can be found for download on his artist site, https://solmessiah.campsite.bio/.

Check out the remixes and the track listing below.

TRACKLIST:

0:00 – Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 Remix

4:01 – Lauryn Hill – Lost Ones Remix

7:17 – Ghostface Killah – Daytona 500 Remix

10:14 – Evidence – To Be Continued… Remix

13:16 – BIA – London (feat J. Cole) Remix

15:14 – DMX – Hood Blues (feat. Griselda) Remix

19:47 – MC Eiht – Heart Cold (feat. Lady of Rage) Remix

21:03 – Black Star – Yonders Remix

24:07 – 50 Cent – What Up Gangsta Remix

26:39 – 21 Savage – A Lot Remix

28:44 – Aesop Rock – Coveralls Remix

32:22 – Nas – The World Is Yours Remix

35:24 – Jay Electronica – Exhibit C Remix

39:12 – Sa-Roc – Book of The Dead

40:48 – ScHoolboy Q – JoHn Muir Remix

42:51 – Tyler, The Creator – Come On, Let’s Go Remix

44:47 – Lady London – I-95 Freestyle Remix

48:34 – Pusha T – Neck & Wrist (feat. Jay-Z) Remix

50:56 – Mobb Deep – Shook Ones, Part II Remix

54:28 – MF DOOM – Hoe Cakes Remix

57:13 – Che Noir – Praises Remix

1:00:13 – Migos – Straightenin Remix

1:03:37 – Outkast – ATLiens Remix

1:07:01 – Raekwon – House of Flying Daggers Remix

1:10:32 – Rapsody – Power (feat. Kendrick Lamar) Remix

1:13:22 – Atmosphere – Woes Remix

1:16:20 – Benny the Butcher – 10 More Commandments Remix