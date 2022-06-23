Kendrick Lamar, Nas, J. Cole, Pusha-T And More On Sol Messiah’s Incredible Remix Tape

Sol Messiah is one of the most talented, although heavily underrated, rappers in the game right now. With the landscape of Hip-Hop rapidly changed to included more thoughtful, underground sentiments, it is a perfect time for his new offering. “Sol Messiah Did The Beat” is the latest digital mixtape that offered over 20 remixed of current songs. In many instances, the Atlanta-based producer improves on the original songs and, at other times, he creates a whole new work. The mixtape is not yet readily available, but it can be found for download on his artist site, https://solmessiah.campsite.bio/.
Check out the remixes and the track listing below.
TRACKLIST:
0:00 – Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 Remix
4:01 – Lauryn Hill – Lost Ones Remix
7:17 – Ghostface Killah – Daytona 500 Remix
10:14 – Evidence – To Be Continued… Remix
13:16 – BIA – London (feat J. Cole) Remix
15:14 – DMX – Hood Blues (feat. Griselda) Remix
19:47 – MC Eiht – Heart Cold (feat. Lady of Rage) Remix
21:03 – Black Star – Yonders Remix
24:07 – 50 Cent – What Up Gangsta Remix
26:39 – 21 Savage – A Lot Remix
28:44 – Aesop Rock – Coveralls Remix
32:22 – Nas – The World Is Yours Remix
35:24 – Jay Electronica – Exhibit C Remix
39:12 – Sa-Roc – Book of The Dead
40:48 – ScHoolboy Q – JoHn Muir Remix
42:51 – Tyler, The Creator – Come On, Let’s Go Remix
44:47 – Lady London – I-95 Freestyle Remix
48:34 – Pusha T – Neck & Wrist (feat. Jay-Z) Remix
50:56 – Mobb Deep – Shook Ones, Part II Remix
54:28 – MF DOOM – Hoe Cakes Remix
57:13 – Che Noir – Praises Remix
1:00:13 – Migos – Straightenin Remix
1:03:37 – Outkast – ATLiens Remix
1:07:01 – Raekwon – House of Flying Daggers Remix
1:10:32 – Rapsody – Power (feat. Kendrick Lamar) Remix
1:13:22 – Atmosphere – Woes Remix
1:16:20 – Benny the Butcher – 10 More Commandments Remix