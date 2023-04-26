Memphis’ Kendrick P. Breaks Urban Radio Top 50 / Drops New Single “Don’t Look Back”

Kendrick P. is celebrating a major milestone in his career! His new song “Don’t Look Back” is moving up the charts! Take a look at the video!

Kendrick P.’s current single, ”Get What You Give” just broke the Urban Top 50 after moving up from #52 and what better way to celebrate than by dropping another banger? Kendrick’s latest offering, “Don’t Look Back” is his third from his forthcoming May album release, “Years and Tears. ” The supportive video is already spinning on BET Jams after debuting this past weekend. This means the Memphis native now has videos playing on Music Choice, Yo MTV, BET Soul AND BET Jams, in addition to his singles on playlists across the DSP’s and a rapidly-growing list of radio stations.

“Don’t Look Back” came from a trip to Atlanta.” Kendrick shares. “I was struggling – sleeping on the floor in my grandparents’ front room. Working a job that wasn’t paying much. When I heard the track I instantly envisioned everything I wanted outta this life and the music game. It hasn’t been easy,” he adds, “and could get harder, but when you’re working with true purpose, there’s no limit to what you’ll do. You gotta make sure you live in that mindset every day you’re blessed to wake up.”

Kendrick’s singing background began in his grandfather’s church, where he also learned to play the piano and drums. This early musical training instilled in the 25-year-old the innate ability to craft a song from top to bottom – to hear each of its singular elements, from harmony to percussion, separately and hear them together, simultaneously. Add to that his soulfully delivered lyrics and reliability, which can be attributed to a youth spent finding his way in a city that is as renowned for its crime as it is for its BBQ and the incredible number of music superstars it has consistently produced. Kendrick P. is the sum of all of Memphis’ parts. Home of the Blues. The Birthplace of Rock ‘n Roll. Grind City

Memphis has always been fertile ground for musicians destined for greatness – Aretha Franklin, Al Green, Isaac Hayes, and Justin Timberlake, to name a few. There’s a lot of hometown pride in Kendrick, but he is also enjoying each stop of his promo tour, where he is receiving warm welcomes in cities like Nashville, Jacksonville, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. In the pipeline for Kendrick after the release of his album will be some collaborations with fellow Memphian and GRAMMY-winning producer Teddy Walton. The two have a few collaborative releases in the works for later this summer. Kendrick wants listeners to hear his new album first, though, and know that his talent can stand on its own merit. He is working with purpose and focused only on the road ahead.

Follow Kendrick here: https://linktr.ee/kendrickp