Kendrick P.’s New Video Get What You Give Lands on BET Soul

Kendrick P. has a new banger and it’s something everyone should take a listen to. Check it out now!

From Aretha Franklin, Al Green and Isaac Hayes to Three 6 Mafia, 8Ball & MJG and Yo Gotti, Memphis has always been fertile soil for producing music superstars.

Entering that arena with all the aspirations of a young Al Green is rising singer/songwriter and Memphis native, Kendrick P. Like so many before him, Kendrick P. began singing in his grandfather’s church, learning to play piano and drums along the way.

This past weekend, the new Wikid Films-directed video to his single, “Get What You Give,” was added to BET Soul and the single gets added to new playlists and radio stations across his region each week.

“Get What You Give” is about protecting your energy and personal space; something many more of us have become intentional about these days.

Growing up against the backdrop of Memphis’ rugged streets as an up-and-coming artist will certainly either teach you to become more guarded – or eat you alive. Artist or not, the relatability of the song, and the songs that have gone before are what make Kendrick P. a stand-out.

“‘Get What You Give’ is a very personal record for me. It’s about working on myself to not give energy in places or people that leave me empty. Being a giving person can set you up to be taking advantage of. Feeling misused, I figured I’d only give what I get from people. Let them set the bar on where we stand & simply react,” Kendrick P. explained.

Kendrick’s God-given talent has caught the attention of more than just playlist curators and program directors. The 25-year-old has also impressed none other than fellow Memphian and GRAMMY Award-winning producer, Teddy Walton, who has taken the young singer under his wing.

This puts him in the company of Drake, Chris Brown, Travis Scott, Bryson Tiller, ASAP Rocky, Nipsey Hussle, Future, Post Malone, Schoolboy Q, Freddie Gibbs, GoldLink, Maxo Kream, Vince Staples, ASAP Ferg, and Big K.R.I.T. and that other, more famous, Kendrick guy.

The two have multiple releases planned for later this summer.

Before his growing fanbase get treated to that incredible combination though, Kendrick will release his 2nd studio album, Years and Tears, which is scheduled for a May release.

“Years and Tears is a special project. It’s me being completely vulnerable. I’ve gone through a lot over the last few years including probation and now that it’s through, I need to give people a small entry into my life and mindset. I’ve never spoken about my life and it’s something I’ve meant to do. It’s time,” Kendrick P. added.

While you wait for all that, enjoy the new video, and stay tuned for Kendrick P. news on the socials

Kendrick P IG: @kendrickpmuzic

Contact/ Mgmt @hunter_promotions