KenGrizzy Releases Fiery “Hot & Ready” Visual, What’s Next With ONI?

KenGrizzy just dropped a new video for his latest single “Hot & Ready.” Take a look and listen!

KenGrizzy’s steamy single “Hot & Ready” now has a fiery Music Video to compliment the anticipated single brought to you by VEVO.

KenGrizzy makes his VEVO debut with the perfect visual by Director Honesty!

Beautiful women, creative set work, and thoughtful lighting creates a fun, but lovey music video.

Ken is seen singing to his girl throughout the video, but then turn up having fun, dancing, and displaying that Bronx swag that has him on the way to stardom.

Ken previously has stated his musical influences are Swae Lee, Aboogie, and J.I. You can hear and see it in the work, and Ken is creating a path to become the next big thing out of NYC.

Keep expecting these tropical dancehall vibes to drop throughout the course of the year.

KenGrizzy is now tied to @ElijahTheBoy and his ONI collective. If Elijahs early success can push Ken further expect ONI to become the next TDE.

Elijah also released a visual today alongside DJ FiveVenoms, the official Rolling Loud DJ who is currently apart of Rod Wave’s SoulFly Tour.

After this release KenGrizzy plans to drop 4 more singles accompanied with visuals. One record is titled “TNT” alongside ONI CEO ElijahTheBoy.

All set to release by the end of this year! KenGrizzy has his work set out for him expect to keep seeing more of the budding superstar. KenGrizzy’s new visual is out now, and available on all digital service providers