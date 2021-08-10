Kevin George Releases Genre-Bending “All In My Head” Visual

Check out the his new emo-pop rock/rap track “All in my Head” from newcomer Kevin George. It’s the first single from Kevin George’s upcoming EP, as Kevin is now with a fresh label, team, look, and sound. “All In My Head” dives deep into Kevin George’s genre-bending sound, showcasing his inspiration from traditional hip hop, […]

Check out the his new emo-pop rock/rap track “All in my Head” from newcomer Kevin George. It’s the first single from Kevin George’s upcoming EP, as Kevin is now with a fresh label, team, look, and sound. “All In My Head” dives deep into Kevin George’s genre-bending sound, showcasing his inspiration from traditional hip hop, with strong elements of new-age pop.

With a feature from renowned artist and producer Johan Lenox who has worked with Kanye West, Travis Scott, Big Sean, and much more, the elements of Johan’s classical training are clearly present on the track. Production from Void Stryker, who executive produced George’s forthcoming EP “Everybody’s in my Ear”, graces the song as well.

“Social Media, Perception, Opinions. It all got to me.. I had forgotten my real purpose in this s### & for the first time since I was 15 I stopped making music completely for about 4 months. I wanted a fresh start. I hated how I felt about myself, my old team and where I was at. Constantly comparing myself to this person, and that person and being told i should do this.. or i should do that… it jaded me. It made me want to run away. So I did.”

Now back with a clean visual there’s no telling how far Kevin George will go with his creativity and genre warping sounds.