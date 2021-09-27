Premiere: Kevin George Releases “Super Sweet” Music Video Filmed At His Skating Rink Party in Los Angeles

Kevin George just released the striking new visual for his latest song “Super Sweet.” Take a look!

Taking a unique twist on music videos, Kevin George’s “Super Sweet” visual captures the fun and playful nature of the track perfectly. Filmed at his own skating rink event in partnership with Guin Records in Los Angeles, George sneaks away from the crowds to capture intimate moments in an otherwise hectic scene.

George’s recently released EP “Everybody’s In My Ear” has brought the singer new listeners and fans, and given him a moment to reinvent himself as an artist. “I had to find a way to heal and move forward, but this time with absolute confidence and awareness in myself and who I am and why I even create” the singer says.

The elusive EP from newly rebranded Kevin George shows the artist has elevated. With songs ranging from R&B to his notorious soundcloud-inspired rap era, to even mainstream pop, KG shows he cannot be boxed into genre lines.