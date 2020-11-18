Key Glock Is “All Of That” In New Video

(AllHipHop Music)
The rising star of a burgeoning Memphis rap scene, Key Glock is known for his thudding flows and boastful wordplay. Proving that he was born to shine, Key Glock shares “All Of That,” his new music video.
Rocking a cadence that resembles a street nursery rhyme (“N***a that ain’t this/And n**** this ain’t that/I’m a dog a## n****, I ain’t never chased a cat”) atop swelling synth strings, Glock methodically establishes that he has everything he’s dreamed of since he “jumped up off the porch,” including the respect of his city.
In the video, Glock shuffles between the club and the studio–wherever he goes, he has diamonds on his wrist. “All Of That” is Glock’s first new song since the release of Son Of A Gun, Glock’s mixtape, which debuted at #37 on the Billboard 200 in May.