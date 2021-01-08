Key Glock Jumps “Off The Porch” In Brand New Video

(AllHipHop Music)
Dropping banger after banger with no need for features, Key Glock specializes in hard-hitting punchlines and creative flexes. Joining forces with ChaseTheMoneyfor a bass-heavy new video single, Key Glock shares “Off The Porch.” An ominous trap track with subsonic 808s and a synth that tolls like a funeral church bell, “Off The Porch” finds Glock keeping cool as he runs through choice details from his boss life: “I’m all out west smokin’ doobies like Snoop/Yuh, I’m playin’ with the blues, sh*t i should have went to Duke.” In the video, which reached #14 on YouTube‘s trending chart, Glock echoes the song’s opening line–he jettisons his ten speed bicycle in favor of a black-and-yellow Lambo as he raps into a vintage microphone and shares his blunt with his Homer Simpson chain.