Khari’s Colored People Time: A Time-Traveling Hip-Hop Masterpiece

Khari’s “Colored People Time” blends hip-hop brilliance, cultural pride, and masterful storytelling, redefining what it means to be a multi-dimensional artist.

Khari’s latest studio album, Colored People Time, is here, and it’s a masterclass in storytelling and sonic brilliance.

The 16-track project serves as an ambitious chapter in Khari’s The World’s A Stage series.

The album, executive produced by Lvls (pronounced “Levels”), a rising star under the wing of multi-platinum producer 30 Roc, is already generating buzz as a groundbreaking contribution to hip-hop’s evolving narrative.

With Colored People Time, Khari invites listeners to journey through pivotal moments in his life, blending personal experiences with sharp cultural commentary.

Tracks like “Count It” double as both money-making anthems and declarations of Khari’s hunger for greatness. Meanwhile, “Black Magic” delivers a stirring ode to Black culture, laced with bars as clever as “They needed a Larry Bird, just to minimize the Magic.” Other standout tracks include the introspective “Like Me,” the observational “Bird Watch,” the hard-hitting “Jdango,” and the captivating finale “Back to the Past,” produced by Montanta, the son of Cincinnati music legend DJ Hi-Tek. The closing track recounts a vivid, true story from Khari’s childhood, proving once again that his lyricism and storytelling are second to none.

“This is my career Section 80 album that will get me over the hill and to be a household name,” Khari confidently shared about the album.

But Khari’s influence isn’t confined to the music industry.

As an independent artist, he’s built a formidable social media presence, engaging a loyal and ever-expanding fanbase.

Outside the booth, Khari is a game-changer in education, using hip-hop to inspire his fifth-grade students at Rockdale Academy.

His innovative teaching methods raised the literacy rate in his classroom from 30% to an astounding 110% in just one quarter.

Khari’s reach extends far beyond his classroom.

With nine Cincinnati Public School-backed billboards featuring his image around the city, two Emmy nominations, and a hip-hop play series (The World’s A Stage) that sold out twice, his star power is undeniable.

Earlier this year, he even took his talents global with a spring break tour in Spain, solidifying his status as a fearless innovator in both hip-hop and education.

With Colored People Time, Khari has positioned himself as a rare artist who seamlessly merges artistry, activism, and education.

Follow Khari on all platforms @KhariBTB and stream Colored People Time on all major music platforms now.