Kid Cudi Premieres Part 1 Of New Short Film – Watch “She Knows This”

Kid Cudi She Knows This Video
By : / Categories : Music / December 11, 2020

Kid Cudi gets creative in part one of his new short film. Check out the visuals for his track "She Knows This."

(AllHipHop Music) 

After ten years, one of the greatest trilogies in hip-hop gets its final chapter today…Kid Cudi unveils his anxiously awaited seventh full-length studio album and the third installment of his legendary Man On The Moon series, Man On The Moon III: The Chosen.

On the heels of last night’s release and as one of YouTube’s newest Spotlight Artists, Cudi premiered “She Knows This,” the first of a two-part narrative short film including music from the album, directed by the incomparable Nabil [Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean, Dua Lipa].

Watch Part 1 of Cudi’s Spotlight Series live on YouTube now. Stay tuned for Part 2, dropping next week on his Official YouTube Channel.

Man On The Moon III: The Chosen proudly lives up to the legacy of the series, raising the bar even.

It stands out as the most anticipated sequel of 2020 and a blockbuster befitting of the Man On The Moon legend. Cudi has returned with 18 new songs, inviting a cast of A-list collaborators to join him in space. These include anthems such as “Show Out” [feat. Pop Smoke and Skepta], “Lovin’ Me” [feat. Phoebe Bridgers], and “Rockstar Knights” [feat. Trippie Redd].

Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Tags : Kid Cudi


Scroll to Top