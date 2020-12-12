Kid Cudi Premieres Part 1 Of New Short Film – Watch “She Knows This”

(AllHipHop Music)
After ten years, one of the greatest trilogies in hip-hop gets its final chapter today…Kid Cudi unveils his anxiously awaited seventh full-length studio album and the third installment of his legendary Man On The Moon series, Man On The Moon III: The Chosen.
On the heels of last night’s release and as one of YouTube’s newest Spotlight Artists, Cudi premiered “She Knows This,” the first of a two-part narrative short film including music from the album, directed by the incomparable Nabil [Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean, Dua Lipa].
Watch Part 1 of Cudi’s Spotlight Series live on YouTube now. Stay tuned for Part 2, dropping next week on his Official YouTube Channel.
Man On The Moon III: The Chosen proudly lives up to the legacy of the series, raising the bar even.
It stands out as the most anticipated sequel of 2020 and a blockbuster befitting of the Man On The Moon legend. Cudi has returned with 18 new songs, inviting a cast of A-list collaborators to join him in space. These include anthems such as “Show Out” [feat. Pop Smoke and Skepta], “Lovin’ Me” [feat. Phoebe Bridgers], and “Rockstar Knights” [feat. Trippie Redd].