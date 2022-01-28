KiDD LUCIDD And His Music Are A Different Look At The Houston Scene

Growing up, the only thing Houston artist KiDD LUCIDD can remember is music. If she wasn’t learning a new song on the piano or pretending, she knew how to play guitar until she actually did, KiDD LUCIDD was diving headfirst into the discographies of a plethora of artists that she now refers to as her inspirations. Now, KiDD LUCIDD is working to join the ranks of the artists who once inspired her. Through everything she has overcome in the past few years, she is in a prime position to take the music industry by storm.

Accompanying her gift and penchant for music, KiDD LUCIDD was also writing poetry at a very early age. She wasn’t sure where her life was headed but was certain she needed to get away from everything going on in her life. So, when a recruiter approached her about joining the military, she got packed and shipped off to basic training. While it was tough, KiDD LUCIDD felt that Houston was a place she needed to run from at the time. Things only got harder for the aspiring musician, and the stress of everything going on in her life and the lack of support from her family pushed KiDD LUCIDD to attempt suicide in 2019.

KiDD LUCIDD said people often wonder how she’s still here after everything she’s been through. “My answer will change every day because every day you wake, there’s something different about the last, something else you have to do before your times up.”

Since her attempt, KiDD LUCIDD has buckled down and has dived headfirst into her own music, hoping to share her gift with the world. “I’ve been an outcast my whole life, and more than anything, I know how it feels to keep giving love to people over and over again because you feel as if people will do you right if you do it too, but they won’t,” she says of the energy she puts into her music. KiDD LUCIDD crafts her music to be a beacon of hope for people who feel the same way she does. With a big year approaching for her career, KiDD LUCIDD says she is prepping the release of a few tracks for this summer. “My music is evolving, but I’m definitely putting in the work to bring all there is to a song.”Keep up with Houston’s KiDD LUCIDD by following her on Instagram, @kiddlucidd.