KIDJUDA’s ‘DANCER’ Passes 200K Streams On Spotify

Currently based in Los Angeles, California, rising musician KIDJUDA has been finding success as an independent artist. The creative began writing music in high school after stumbling upon his brother’s notebook full of song lyrics. Reading his brother’s work inspired the artist to pursue a career of his own. Out of all KIDJUDA’s releases, ‘Dancer’ […]

Currently based in Los Angeles, California, rising musician KIDJUDA has been finding success as an independent artist. The creative began writing music in high school after stumbling upon his brother’s notebook full of song lyrics. Reading his brother’s work inspired the artist to pursue a career of his own.

Out of all KIDJUDA’s releases, ‘Dancer’ has had the most streaming success, racking up over 200 thousand streams since its release date just last year. The song has been holding over KIDJUDA’s listeners while they patiently wait for a new release. The independent musician has been working hard on a new NFT distribution platform called Hollywood Punks in the meantime.

2021 has been quiet for KIDJUDA but the artist did tell us he plans to release new music later this year or early next. For now, stay tuned with the artist in the links below.

You can listen to KIDJUDA here:

You can follow KIDJUDA here:

https://www.instagram.com/kidjuda/