Bay Area rap duo Kidzuku deliver a new joint featuring ZayBang called “Ease the Pain.” Some people might recognize the Scarface “F*ck Faces” sample in there but the original was produced by Mike Dean for Rap-A-Lot Records back in 1999 for Scarface’s My Homies album. Kidzuku says this one down though so tune and enjoy below, this is a funny hospital visual. Dlo8deuce (@dlo8deuce.music) Lou (@dnd_knglou) and ZayBang (@08_zaybang) come smooth on the beat in their rap about love, lean, and trapping.