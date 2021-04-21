Killah Calico – It Still Aint Kool 2 Snitch Ft. Pistol

(AllHipHop Music)
Killah Calico is back with the third installment of his video series. This time around he recruited Pistol, a Nashville legend for an updated version of Pistol’s street anthem titled, “It Ain’t Cool to Snitch”, originally released in 2000. The production features another Nashville legend Fate Eastwood, creating a new sound for the record.
The visual is beyond the industry standard and feels more like scenes from a movie than a music video. Killah Calico seems to level up with each release and has us locked in and waiting for the drop of his highly anticipated project “Da Man On Tha Low”.
Follow Killah Calico
https://www.instagram.com/pmrnb
https://www.instagram.com/killahcalico
https://www.instagram.com/1teamfridge
https://www.instagram.com/fateeastwood
https://www.instagram.com/pistolgordon64
IG: @killahcalico
IG: @pistolgordon64
IG: @pmrnb
IG: @1teamfridge
IG: @fateeastwood