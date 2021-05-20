KILO PARI7 Opens Up to His Fans in Latest Single Hectic

Following the death of one of his first cousins, KILO PARI7 really had a lot he needed to get off his chest. His pain ran deep from the incident and he needed a way to authentically express how he felt without bounds. The end result of this pain was “Hectic”, a part emotional piece, part […]

Following the death of one of his first cousins, KILO PARI7 really had a lot he needed to get off his chest. His pain ran deep from the incident and he needed a way to authentically express how he felt without bounds. The end result of this pain was “Hectic”, a part emotional piece, part motivational floor-filler that reminds us of the importance of life’s shortness. It touches on the pain he went through from his loss, as well as the current struggles we are going through in society.

In this timeless track, he truly pens up to his audience in a way he’s never done before. Normally known for his heavy hip-hop anthems, this track drags us deep into a world of pure raw emotion. One where we can feel his pain in vivid detail and are really brought directly into his world. The visuals only amplify this. The breathtaking music video showcases the pain and struggle of our current times as the rapper tries to maneuver them the best he can.

Like with much of his music, the song came quite naturally. He hit the studio with his Brother Ghost and the two started crafting the song on the spot. It started with some freestyle melodies straight from the heart before developing into a full track. The end result is something that is deeply authentic and highly original. The kind of song that sweeps you off your feet emotionally and makes you coming back for more every time.

Stream Hectic with the link below:

https://open.spotify.com/artist/5mHYQhoTFGs0ZuBsvaAdHh?si=QxPvLi6kTg2cFwdLktUOlA