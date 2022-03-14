Kilouttabroward After 2 EP’s Announces “Short Film Based On First EP”

Broward county native Kilouttabroward is more than what he looks like. Though Wearing many hats; a musician, artist, and cinematographer, his music is what stands out. At 27 years, the multi-faceted rapper has already released 2 EP’s titled “Everything, until now” and “WARM WELCOME,” already finishing a couple of his lofty goals from most rappers’ checklists. Currently, Kilouttabroward is working on a short film set to be released in January 2022.

The film gives an out-of-this-world look into the brain of the Broward-bred singer as he explains his current life, past life, and his first-ever EP. Kilouttabroward has so much in store for his fans this coming year.