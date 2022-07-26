King Bizzle Releases “Bizzle Flow” Music Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

King Bizzle stands out with the ability to flow flawlessly on various beats

Hailing from Chicago, Illinois King Bizzle is Quickly making a name for himself in the rap scene. Starting his career rapping at an early age but did not take it too seriously until returning home from Incarceration.

King Bizzle just released a hot new video for his single “Bizzle Flow”. Check it out below along with his other releases such as “Really Stamped” & “Making Assumptions”.

King Bizzle is back and harder than ever before Dropping Mixtapes with quality tracks like “Single Forever” off the EP “Back on my Bully”. He is a very seasoned artist and one of the more Lyric Heavy artists coming from the Street rap scene in Chicago who can really mix his street rap grittiness and paint those pictures of life In the CHI. King Bizzle stands out with the ability to flow flawlessly on various beats; it is obvious King Bizzle is here to stay. He credits the likes of Lil Baby, EST Gee & Yo Gotti as his musical influences.

Connect:

Instagram: http://instagram.com/kingbizzle043

Twitter: https://twitter.com/kingbizzle043

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KingBizzle043/