King Capri – “Second Letter” (Fall Back)

The Georgia-based artist is known for his wordplay and melodic rapping style. Having gotten his start rapping over a Jay-Z instrumental, King Capri’s freestyles have since gotten thousands of views online.

Rapper King Capri has released his latest single “Second Letter (Fall Back)”, part of his 3-track EP “Love Letterz” showcasing “three love letters holding three different types of significance”.

“It’s been a long journey, but I’m determined to use this opportunity to kick down the doors of the industry”, says King Capri.

Following encouraging metrics for his prior singles “Yeah” and “Foreign Crazy”, King Capri moved from his native Brooklyn to Atlanta, Georgia to further pursue his music dreams. While mainstream success might not arrive so soon, he has another short-term target in mind.

“I want to release a music video soon”. A humble goal for a promising talent.