King Key’s latest release is going viral everywhere. On his new song “F## This City Up” he grabbed a feature from Houston star Big Jade.

King Key is an American rapper songwriter and actor from Austin, TX

King was also seen in 2021 alongside BeatKing and Erica Banks. Rumor has it, he has songs with both of those artists and is ready to release them at any moment!

King Key was born on April 26 in Temple, TX where he had a very exhilarating childhood. A childhood friend once introduced him to freestyling which led to him developing a passion for rapping in high school. There, he would display his skills for his coaches before various sporting events and he would display his lyrical skills for other classmates.

He started writing songs in 2007 and had his first performance in 2009. In 2013, when an unforeseen tragedy struck, he began pursuing his rap career full-time. Since then, his career has skyrocketed.

King started the 2020 year off with his release of a King Key Mix to Roddy Rich’s “The Box” while following up in 2021 with multiple features including Young Row on his “I Want It All” single.



