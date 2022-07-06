King Kong Gotcha! Hits Pablo Escobar’s Hood For Banging Track “Black Narcos”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Virginia Beach, VA rapper King Kong Gotcha!, a member of The Opioid Era, just dropped a new banger called “Black Narcos.” Take a look at the video now!

K!NG KONG GOTCHA! is from Virginia Beach, Virginia the home to some very important names in Hip-Hop History.

He himself is a Virginia legend on a few different levels… DJ’ing for some of the biggest names in the game in addition to rapping, not to mention he is 1/3rd of the supergroup The Opiod Era, which as dropped 9 projects to date.

Gotcha! just dropped a solo project in April of 2022 called THE LOOSE DIAMONDS PROJECT, which is available everywhere. The street’s response has been amazing.

Now he is dropping a video titled “BLAC NARCO,” which was shot in Medellin, Colombia at Pablo Escobar’s mansion in Comuna 13, Pablo’s old neighborhood.

The approach of the record/video is there are a million stories of narcos but not too many of color. So when he speaks of Big Meech or Frank Matthews, he is paying homage to the Blac Narcos of America.

Follow King Kong Gotcha: @KINGKONGGOTCHA

@THEOPIOIDERA



