Check Out King Von’s Posthumous Video For “Mine Too”

Before his tragic death, King Von was on the come-up and planning world domination with his crew.

King Von was a loyal companion who would do anything for his homies, even when he achieved breakthrough success.

He declared this in his latest video, “Mine Too.”

An aspirational anthem, “Mine Too” rises in intensity as Von declares he’ll do anything for his homies he and his Only The Family associates plot world domination from a mansion, before they go for a joyride in a Rolls Royce.

“Mine Too” is the third video to be released from Welcome To O-Block since King Von tragically passed in November.

Earlier this year, Von’s estate shared “Armed & Dangerous,” which calls back to Von’s experiences in prison and shows how the lessons he learned inside shaped his worldview, and in late 2020, the estate shared the video for “Wayne’s Story,” which was Von’s favorite of his music videos.

King Von appeared posthumously on several tracks on Loyal Bros, a new compilation tape by Only The Family, the label started by Von’s close friend Lil Durk.