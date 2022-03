O’Block’s own King Von its no longer with us anymore, but he’s still knocking down the charts. His new video is “Too Real” for the internet.

King Von is no longer with us, but his legacy continues. What It Means To Be King dropped last week and he’s got a treat for fans. The latest is “Too Real.” The song is one of the best songs on the album, as Von breathes fire n the beat. The video was directed by DrewFilmedIt and even boasts a flamethrower in Chicago. as he spits fire about how he’s the realest in the streets.

What It Means To Be King stood atop Apple Music’s All-Genre Albums chart and looks good for Billboard 200.