KAS Jumps On Brooklyn Rapper King Xerxes’ New Single “Wzup (Remix)”

King Xerxes just dropped off some new fire with his banging track “Wzup (Remix).” Take a listen now!

Hailing from Flatbush, King Xerxes is a Brooklyn-born rapper who’s been penning his thoughts since the early age of 12-years-old. Earlier this year, the rising star dropped off his candid “I Am Me” single.

Now, the New York rapper returns with the official remix to “Wzup,” which now features a guest verse from fellow Brooklyn native KAS and soothing vocals from singer, Nev.

The breezy, Dopant Beats-produced Summer anthem finds Xerxes and KAS reflecting on past experiences and exchanging smooth rhymes to woo the ladies.

“I am big on the ‘90s to early 2000 R&B/ Rap Song and the nostalgic feeling it gives. The soulful vibes mixed with lyrical wordplay..creating Wzup was a vibe,” King Xerxes shares with AllHipHop.

Watch the lyric video for King Xerxes’ “Wzup” remix below, and save the single on your preferred streaming platform here.

