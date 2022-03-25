Kingchampkennel: Music Industry’s Secret Weapon

King’s style is reminiscent of his LA upbringing, as well as that of artists such as King Von and Lil Durk, who he’s previously cited as huge inspirations.

LA product Kingchampkennel hit song “Designer Clothes” has helped skyrocket the young artist to stardom. The track has already generated over 300 thousand streams across various platforms, and there is no reason to think things will change. “Designer Clothes ” has already received numerous plaudits for King’s lyrical mastery, melodic and tasteful vocals, and catchy repetitiveness throughout the track.

King’s style is reminiscent of his LA upbringing, as well as that of artists such as King Von and Lil Durk, who he’s previously cited as huge inspirations. There’s much more to come from Kingchampkennel, and if you’re a fan of music you should be excited!.

Instagram: https://instagram.com/king_champ_kennel?utm_medium=copy_link