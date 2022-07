Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kingsrq teamed up with fellow melodic hip hop artists Sean Wright, and A. Tru for the release of his hottest current song ‘On The Grind’. The single just passed over 10,000 streams and pushes forward Kingsrq’s melodic but yet aggressive style. You can listen to Kingsrq here: You can follow Kingsrq here: https://instagram.com/king.srq

