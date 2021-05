New York rapper Klass Murda just dropped a new album. Check it out!

Rapper Klass Murda is prominent for his creative anecdotes in his raps and for adding a flare of trapping to his drill sound.

The upstate New York artist has gathered mainstream traction through his connections and good character with a slight remembrance of the late Biggie, boasting his lavish lifestyle that does not go unnoticed.

Known for pushing for greatness on every record, Klass Murda drops his newest project aptly titled Motivated.

During the pandemic, he was motivated by his peers such as Casanova who first introduced him to the industry and garnered a co-sign.

Thanks to the help of Breadgang, aka Moneybaggyo’s label, Klass was able to get a rare feature from Pooh Shiesty on “Legendary.”

Klass kept networking and invested in his brand, continuing to snatch features such as Stunna4Vegas who’s signed to Da Baby.

Klass stated he wished he would’ve named his daughter Motivated, that’s how impactful it feels to him to be a father at this time.

Motivated is a project you can play from start to finish with industry rap stars such as Pooh Shiesty, Stunna4Vegas, Casanova, and Rah Swish.

Listen Here: https://album.link/i/1565063182